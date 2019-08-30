46,703 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

