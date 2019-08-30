45,712 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.23. 15,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

