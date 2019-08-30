44,847 Shares in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $362,767. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 19,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

