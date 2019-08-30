4,484 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 309,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,178. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.