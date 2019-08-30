$4.57 Million in Sales Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report sales of $4.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $4.68 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $16.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $17.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.05 million, with estimates ranging from $22.23 million to $25.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.58. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

