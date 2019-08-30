$4.57 Million in Sales Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report sales of $4.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $4.68 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $16.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $17.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.05 million, with estimates ranging from $22.23 million to $25.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.58. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.