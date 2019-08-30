3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $301.00. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 332,242 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3i Infrastructure to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

