3,505 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,394. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.