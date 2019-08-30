2,630 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 54,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,781. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.