26,033 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,200. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.