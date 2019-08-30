25,221 Shares in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in First Data during the first quarter worth about $194,137,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,189,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,826,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 2,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,966,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 2,850,627 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,712,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Data alerts:

FDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of First Data stock remained flat at $$31.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.