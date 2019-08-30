2,424 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,987. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

