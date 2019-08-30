1World Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One 1World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. 1World has a market cap of $499,872.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

