17,060 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 63.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 158.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 55.8% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,849. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,988.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

