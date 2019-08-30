16,500 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 2.6% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 637,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 373,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $123.15. 7,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

