$13.51 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post sales of $13.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.85 million and the lowest is $13.26 million. THL Credit reported sales of $16.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $56.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.96 million to $57.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.88 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $58.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCRD shares. National Securities lowered their price target on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of THL Credit stock remained flat at $$6.66 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in THL Credit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in THL Credit by 14.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

