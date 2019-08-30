1,225 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Tesla by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $226.63. 4,796,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,476. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,066 shares of company stock worth $12,971,050. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

