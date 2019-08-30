0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $333,925.00 and $49,603.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.81 or 0.04863657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

