$0.87 EPS Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Argo Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 60,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,382,000 after acquiring an additional 563,338 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,386,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

