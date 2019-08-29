Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.40-0.38) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.49 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.4–0.38 EPS.

ZUO traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 1,289,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zuora has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

