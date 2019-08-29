Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.4–0.38 EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 27,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,968. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $489,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

