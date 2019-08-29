ZoZoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 159.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded 994.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZoZoCoin has a market capitalization of $22,010.00 and $1.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoZoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

