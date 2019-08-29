ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) Plans — Dividend of $0.43

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE ZBK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

In other ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,688 shares of company stock valued at $702,039 in the last three months.

