ZEON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $148,870.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $476,934.00 and approximately $148,870.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01342866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00092687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018669 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

