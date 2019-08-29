ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 96,485 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.