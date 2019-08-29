Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11, 307,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,109,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Zagg alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zagg by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Zagg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zagg by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.