Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11, 307,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,109,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zagg by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Zagg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zagg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zagg by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)
ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.