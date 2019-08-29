Zacks: So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given So-Young International an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 39,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,819. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

