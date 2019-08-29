Zacks: RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

RTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in RTW Retailwinds by 4.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $7,919,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $5,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 107,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,127. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58. RTW Retailwinds has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $201.89 million during the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTW Retailwinds (RTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.