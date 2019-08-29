Zacks: Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Given $0.93 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Pioneer Energy Services’ rating score has declined by 17.2% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $0.93 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pioneer Energy Services an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,355. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

