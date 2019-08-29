Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $516,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500 and have sold 49,250 shares valued at $1,120,328. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,276,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 258,303 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

