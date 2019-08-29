Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Sell

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,100,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,972.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $14,359,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

