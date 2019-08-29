Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million.

SAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 65,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,431. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

