Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report sales of $990.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.80 million to $995.16 million. Paychex posted sales of $862.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

PAYX traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 142,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Paychex by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

