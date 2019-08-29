Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce sales of $148.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.14 million to $148.15 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $529.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.02 million to $530.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $452.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $463.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

FLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fly Leasing by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Fly Leasing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLY traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,190. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $571.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

