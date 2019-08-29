Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $72.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.15 million and the highest is $75.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $302.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $370.19 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $376.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,583. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.