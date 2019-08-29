Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ECOL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.62. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

