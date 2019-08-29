Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 248,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,829,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,068,000 after purchasing an additional 210,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,517,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,098,000 after purchasing an additional 922,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GAP by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 960,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GAP by 43.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,316 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

