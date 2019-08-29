Zacks: Analysts Set $34.00 Target Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 142,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,064. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 68,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

