Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director James P. Ohalloran sold 6,209 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $447,855.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,596. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after buying an additional 164,998 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,159,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 9,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,624. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

