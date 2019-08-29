Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Stephens started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

