Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 5.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.48% of Yum! Brands worth $500,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.14. 598,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,099. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,594. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

