Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 45560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on YGR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,632.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,100 shares of company stock worth $140,972.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.