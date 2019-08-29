Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 191,193 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 159,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

