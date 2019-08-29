Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter, Xcel Energy reported lower-than-expected results due to unfavorable weather, increased interest and operating as well as maintenance expenses. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The company plans to reduce carbon emission in the generation portfolio to 100% by 2050. The company aims to boost shareholders’ value by increasing dividend rate by 5-7% annually. In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s high debt level as well as increasing O&M and interest expenses is a concern. The company’s natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to several risks that include explosions, leaks and mechanical setbacks.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEL. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,173,990 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

