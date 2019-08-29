X-CASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,790.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $9,790.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00313812 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 382.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,937,386,596 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.