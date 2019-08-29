World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Richard A. Kassar Sells 5,000 Shares

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after buying an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

