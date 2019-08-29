WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.05

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and traded as high as $39.20. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 3,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 42.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

