WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.05

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and traded as high as $39.20. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 3,419 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.
About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.
