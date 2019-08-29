Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.29

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.29 and traded as low as $45.80. Winpak shares last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 5,543 shares trading hands.

WPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Winpak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

