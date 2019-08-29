Winco One Day Volume Hits $15,032.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Winco has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Winco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a total market cap of $788,119.00 and approximately $15,032.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00066936 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00325378 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007612 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Winco

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . Winco’s official website is winco.io

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

