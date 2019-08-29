Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,549. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

In related news, Director Bruce Bruckmann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,348. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

