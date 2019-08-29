Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.5% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $289,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

